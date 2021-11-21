BTIG Research Lowers Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) Price Target to $25.00

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) had its price objective lowered by BTIG Research from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NETI. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Eneti from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Eneti from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eneti from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NETI opened at $8.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 18.43 and a current ratio of 18.43. The company has a market cap of $100.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.21. Eneti has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NETI. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Eneti during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Eneti during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Eneti in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Eneti in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eneti in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000.

Eneti Company Profile

Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.

