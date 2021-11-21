Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Lifted to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SDVKY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sandvik AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDVKY opened at $26.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Sandvik AB has a 12-month low of $21.80 and a 12-month high of $29.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 37.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,911,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,961,000 after buying an additional 1,881,019 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 3.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,301,000 after buying an additional 59,435 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the third quarter worth about $3,428,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the second quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 102.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

