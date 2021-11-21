MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Now Covered by Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MGNX has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Sunday, September 19th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MacroGenics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.17. MacroGenics has a 12-month low of $17.29 and a 12-month high of $36.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 2.08.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.23). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 46.52% and a negative net margin of 126.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MacroGenics will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $2,064,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.94 per share, with a total value of $8,376,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after buying an additional 22,018 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 8,499 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 13,026 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,027,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 512,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,722,000 after buying an additional 29,720 shares in the last quarter.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

