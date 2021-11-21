Barclays Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Workspace Group (LON:WKP)

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 745 ($9.73) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 965 ($12.61) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital reissued a coverage pending rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 931 ($12.16).

Workspace Group stock opened at GBX 853.50 ($11.15) on Wednesday. Workspace Group has a 12-month low of GBX 670 ($8.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 979 ($12.79). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 863.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 870.77. The stock has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a PE ratio of -6.55.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.19%.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

