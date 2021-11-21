Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $153.60.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $141.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.76. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $178.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.19 and a 200-day moving average of $144.33.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.08). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $784.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 21st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,999,000 after purchasing an additional 60,946 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 126,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,696,000 after purchasing an additional 42,591 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 36,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 13,417 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 29.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

