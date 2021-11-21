Titan Machinery (TITN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd. Analysts expect Titan Machinery to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $377.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.73 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 2.10%. Titan Machinery’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect Titan Machinery to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TITN opened at $34.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.85 million, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.74. Titan Machinery has a 1-year low of $17.92 and a 1-year high of $35.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 724,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,783,000 after acquiring an additional 37,896 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 755.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,805 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

