Critical Review: Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV) and Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR)

Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV) and Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Ventures Group and Better Choice’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Ventures Group -18.81% N/A -72.60% Better Choice -48.10% -1,113.44% -76.49%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Pacific Ventures Group and Better Choice, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Ventures Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Better Choice 0 0 3 0 3.00

Better Choice has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 100.00%. Given Better Choice’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Better Choice is more favorable than Pacific Ventures Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.9% of Better Choice shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Pacific Ventures Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Pacific Ventures Group has a beta of -0.44, meaning that its stock price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Better Choice has a beta of -0.86, meaning that its stock price is 186% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pacific Ventures Group and Better Choice’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Ventures Group $30.21 million 0.05 -$5.88 million N/A N/A Better Choice $42.59 million 2.75 -$59.33 million $0.24 16.67

Pacific Ventures Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Better Choice.

Summary

Pacific Ventures Group beats Better Choice on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pacific Ventures Group Company Profile

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. operates as investment group which concentrates on consumer products in the food, beverage and alcohol related industries. The company was founded on October 3, 1986 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Better Choice Company Profile

Better Choice Co., Inc. is an animal health and wellness company. The firm sells dog food, cat food, and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food. Its brands include Trucut, Bona Vida, Orapup, Rawgo, and TruDog. The company was founded on January 3, 2001 and is headquartered in Oldsmar, FL.

