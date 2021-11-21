TD Securities Raises Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Price Target to C$45.00

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LAC. Cormark lifted their price target on Lithium Americas from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Lithium Americas and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$39.17.

Lithium Americas stock opened at C$47.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$32.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.81. Lithium Americas has a one year low of C$11.40 and a one year high of C$48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.55, a current ratio of 57.43 and a quick ratio of 57.36. The company has a market cap of C$5.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.46.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

