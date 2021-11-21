Scotiabank Boosts Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target to C$104.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$86.00 to C$104.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on L. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$98.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$106.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$103.50.

L stock opened at C$98.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.12. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of C$60.86 and a 52-week high of C$99.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$91.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$82.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.13 billion and a PE ratio of 25.04.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

