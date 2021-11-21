Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Desktop Metal Inc. provides mass production and turnkey additive manufacturing solutions. It offers metal 3D printing technology. Desktop Metal Inc., formerly known as Trine Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DM. Oppenheimer began coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Desktop Metal from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Desktop Metal from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Desktop Metal from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cross Research lowered shares of Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Shares of Desktop Metal stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. Desktop Metal has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $34.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average is $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 12.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 199.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258,133 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Desktop Metal by 37.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,465,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $154,855,000 after buying an additional 3,663,875 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Desktop Metal by 302.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,089,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,030,000 after buying an additional 3,074,140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Desktop Metal by 2,930.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,212,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,127 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Desktop Metal in the third quarter valued at about $14,253,000. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

