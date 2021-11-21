Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) to Sell

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenlane Holdings Inc. is a distributor of premium vaporization products and consumption accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. Its customers include smoke shops and regional retail chain stores as well as licensed cannabis cultivators, processors and dispensaries. The company owns and operates direct-to-consumer e-commerce websites in the vaporization products and consumption accessories industry, VaporNation.com and VapeWorld.com. Greenlane Holdings Inc. is based in Boca Raton, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on Greenlane in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Greenlane in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.30 price objective for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Greenlane in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greenlane has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

Shares of NASDAQ GNLN opened at $1.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Greenlane has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $8.73. The company has a market cap of $134.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.18.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 26.06% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Greenlane will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Aaron Locascio sold 88,888 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $199,998.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $89,388.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 368,776 shares of company stock worth $727,987. 83.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNLN. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenlane by 53.9% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 969,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 339,422 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Greenlane by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Greenlane by 10.8% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 428,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 41,780 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Greenlane by 131.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 65,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 37,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Greenlane by 14.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 701,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 86,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

