Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNA opened at $0.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.02. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 1,407.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35,186 shares during the period. Level Four Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 27.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease.

