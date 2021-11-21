Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flux Power Holdings, Inc. designs, develops and sells rechargeable energy storage systems. Its primary product consists of the Flux Power 24-volt lithium pack and individual 3.2 volt cells. The company offers system accessories, such as stand-alone battery management, stackable chargers and programming software. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FLUX. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Flux Power from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Flux Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Flux Power in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

FLUX stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. Flux Power has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The company has a market cap of $87.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.63.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 119.04% and a negative net margin of 57.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Research analysts predict that Flux Power will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLUX. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Flux Power by 44.2% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 25,560 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flux Power by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 48,414 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Flux Power by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 310,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 78,783 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Flux Power by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,323,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,988,000 after purchasing an additional 593,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Flux Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

