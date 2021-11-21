The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €183.00 Price Target for MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €183.00 ($207.95) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($227.27) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays set a €241.00 ($273.86) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Nord/LB set a €215.00 ($244.32) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($244.32) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €250.00 ($284.09) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MTU Aero Engines currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €213.57 ($242.69).

Shares of MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €180.85 ($205.51) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €193.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €201.89. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of €177.15 ($201.31) and a 52 week high of €224.90 ($255.57). The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion and a PE ratio of 82.28.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

