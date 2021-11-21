Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €21.80 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.80 ($24.77) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($31.82) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($23.86) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays set a €23.50 ($26.70) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €24.20 ($27.50) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($29.55) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €23.25 ($26.42).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €16.48 ($18.73) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €16.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of €17.40. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($14.45) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($20.60).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.