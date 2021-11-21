HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €88.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €88.00 ($100.00) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($69.32) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($113.64) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a €59.00 ($67.05) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.50 ($114.20) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €76.00 ($86.36) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HeidelbergCement presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €80.38 ($91.34).

Shares of ETR:HEI opened at €63.88 ($72.59) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of €57.66 ($65.52) and a 52-week high of €81.04 ($92.09). The company has a 50 day moving average of €65.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of €70.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

