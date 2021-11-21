UBS Group Reiterates €59.00 Price Target for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

UBS Group set a €59.00 ($67.05) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($61.36) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($77.27) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.50 ($65.34) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($72.73) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €59.30 ($67.39).

SHL opened at €66.38 ($75.43) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €58.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is €54.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of €37.27 ($42.35) and a 1 year high of €67.14 ($76.30). The stock has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion and a PE ratio of 42.28.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

