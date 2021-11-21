TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Shares Gap Up to $11.45

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.45, but opened at $12.12. TIM shares last traded at $12.05, with a volume of 5,610 shares.

TIMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TIM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of TIM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.39.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 4.1%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC grew its position in TIM by 57.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 6,693 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in TIM by 62.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in TIM by 26.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 59,840 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in TIM by 717.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 196,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 172,816 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TIM during the third quarter valued at $420,000. Institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

TIM SA (Brazil)

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

