Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Intellinetics, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:INLX)

Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX) – Taglich Brothers boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Intellinetics in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Intellinetics’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. Intellinetics had a positive return on equity of 33.63% and a negative net margin of 0.84%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Intellinetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INLX opened at $5.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 million, a PE ratio of -72.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.63. Intellinetics has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $9.00.

About Intellinetics

Intellinetics, Inc engages in the provision of document services and software solutions to private and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Document Management and Document Conversion. The Document Management segment allows customers to capture and manage all documents across operations such as scanned hard-copy documents and all digital documents including those from Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audio, video and emails.

