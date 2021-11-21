Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Shares Gap Up to $4.91

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.91, but opened at $5.08. Sunlight Financial shares last traded at $4.97, with a volume of 2,720 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SUNL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.38.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). Equities analysts predict that Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $448,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $3,166,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $697,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $1,593,000. Institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

About Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

