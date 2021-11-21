Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) – Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Amerant Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amerant Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $65.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.42 million. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 18.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens raised Amerant Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Amerant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

Shares of AMTB opened at $31.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.07. Amerant Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $31.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 93.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 208.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 108.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Amerant Bancorp in the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 99,837.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Amerant Bancorp news, Director Millar Wilson sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $922,146.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 600 shares of company stock worth $15,656. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

