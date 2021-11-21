Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Hits New 52-Week High at $52.83

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $52.83 and last traded at $52.69, with a volume of 353533 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.41.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark increased their target price on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day moving average of $43.03.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after purchasing an additional 55,612 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 504,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,757,000 after buying an additional 52,362 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,090,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,925,000 after buying an additional 88,276 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.1% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 38,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

