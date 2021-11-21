Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Shares Down 4.3%

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) dropped 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$12.07 and last traded at C$12.23. Approximately 365,946 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,444,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.78.

ERF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.50 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.34.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66. The firm has a market cap of C$3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently -25.04%.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas acquired 5,000 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.04 per share, with a total value of C$60,202.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 299,852 shares in the company, valued at C$3,610,368.01. Also, Senior Officer Jodine Julene Jenson Labrie purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,880.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 82,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$616,035.96.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

