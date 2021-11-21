21Vianet Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:VNET)

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 7,343 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,452% compared to the typical daily volume of 473 call options.

VNET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VNET opened at $12.97 on Friday. 21Vianet Group has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.32 and its 200 day moving average is $19.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.16.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $3.09. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $231.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.01 million. Research analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNET. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 25.2% during the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 12,106,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $209,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,909 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc boosted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 13.7% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 9,702,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $222,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,494 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the first quarter worth about $275,669,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 22.9% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,544,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,659,000 after acquiring an additional 847,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 17.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,084,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $93,744,000 after acquiring an additional 618,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.