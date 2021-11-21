TUI (LON:TUI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $210.70

TUI AG (LON:TUI) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 210.70 ($2.75) and last traded at GBX 213.20 ($2.79), with a volume of 1662959 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 214.70 ($2.81).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TUI shares. Barclays set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of TUI in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TUI from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of TUI from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of TUI in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TUI presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of GBX 210.63 ($2.75).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of £3.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 283.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 345.09.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

