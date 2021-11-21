Dogness (International) Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:DOGZ)

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 8,543 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 650% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,139 call options.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dogness (International) by 69.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dogness (International) during the third quarter worth $91,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dogness (International) in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Dogness (International) in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Dogness (International) in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Dogness (International) alerts:

NASDAQ:DOGZ opened at $5.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. Dogness has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $5.25.

Dogness (International) Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of pet products, including leashes and smart products. Its products include leashes, lanyards, ribbon, collars, harnesses ornaments and specialty products for cats and dog. The firm produces the products in Classic, Elegance, Luxury, LED, Holiday, Special Function and Cat series.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Dogness (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dogness (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.