Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.81

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 30642545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.23.

A number of research firms recently commented on VIPS. UBS Group cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.64.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.31. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $23.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 990,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,037,000 after purchasing an additional 16,406 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 76.0% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 74,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,256 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,623,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Vipshop by 33.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,432,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,962,000 after acquiring an additional 363,047 shares during the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

