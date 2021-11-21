Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) Given a €28.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) received a €28.00 ($31.82) price target from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($28.41) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays set a €27.50 ($31.25) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.50 ($33.52) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €32.00 ($36.36) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €27.50 ($31.25) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1-year low of €14.72 ($16.73) and a 1-year high of €20.42 ($23.20).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

