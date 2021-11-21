Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Banco Santander (BME:SAN) a €3.30 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.30 ($3.75) target price on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAN. Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.40 ($3.86) price objective on Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €3.80 ($4.32) price objective on Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.93 ($4.47) price objective on Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Banco Santander from €3.85 ($4.38) to €3.90 ($4.43) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.55) to €4.30 ($4.89) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Santander has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €3.79 ($4.31).

Banco Santander has a 52 week low of €5.27 ($5.99) and a 52 week high of €6.25 ($7.10).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

