Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €114.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €114.00 ($129.55) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BAS. Nord/LB set a €74.00 ($84.09) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($96.59) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €79.00 ($89.77) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($101.14) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €82.47 ($93.71).

Get Basf alerts:

ETR BAS opened at €61.61 ($70.01) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €63.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of €65.79. The company has a market cap of $56.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.98. Basf has a 1 year low of €57.03 ($64.81) and a 1 year high of €72.88 ($82.82).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.