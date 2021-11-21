Guess? (GES) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Guess? (NYSE:GES) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 23rd. Analysts expect Guess? to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.26. Guess? had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 34.26%. The firm had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Guess? to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Guess? stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 2.16. Guess? has a 12-month low of $15.58 and a 12-month high of $31.12.

Guess? announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Guess? by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Guess? by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,922,000 after purchasing an additional 157,855 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Guess? by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 16,879 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

