Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.32 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) will report $4.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. Scholar Rock posted sales of $3.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full year sales of $18.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.30 million to $20.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $14.45 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $21.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.17). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 672.72% and a negative return on equity of 54.11%. The business had revenue of $5.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Scholar Rock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In other Scholar Rock news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 4,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $171,008.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $185,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,199. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRRK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 396.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 371.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRRK opened at $29.54 on Friday. Scholar Rock has a 12-month low of $25.25 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.06.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

