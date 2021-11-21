NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Shares of NYSE NGL opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. NGL Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $4.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $285.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 28.53% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, CEO H Michael Krimbill bought 59,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $132,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Collingsworth bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 390,000 shares of company stock worth $686,052 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 22.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $26,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $27,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $32,000. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

