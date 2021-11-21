OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $67.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OTC Markets Group Inc. is an open, transparent, and connected marketplace platform providing financial information and technology services to broker-dealers, issuers of OTC traded securities, and market data consumers. Its OTC Link (registered) ATS directly links a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services for a wide spectrum of securities. Its OTCQuote.com, helps in viewing real-time OTC market quote and trade data; OTC FIX for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports. The company also provides data products comprising Real-Time+, a multicast data product suite that allows market data terminal providers and financial website operators to give the general public a view into the real-time pricing of 10,000 OTC securities. Other products include End-of-Day data file, Company data file, Quote History, research/data mining service. The company was formerly known as Pink OTC Markets Inc. and is headquartered in New York, New York. “

Get OTC Markets Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:OTCM opened at $58.75 on Wednesday. OTC Markets Group has a 12 month low of $32.75 and a 12 month high of $61.00. The company has a market cap of $692.19 million, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from OTC Markets Group’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. OTC Markets Group’s payout ratio is 31.86%.

OTC Markets Group Company Profile

OTC Markets Group, Inc engages in the provision of trading, corporate, and market data services. It operates through the following business lines: OTC Link LLC, market data licensing, and corporate services. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OTC Markets Group (OTCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OTC Markets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTC Markets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.