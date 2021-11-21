Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €195.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €195.00 ($221.59) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SIX2 has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($184.09) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €105.00 ($119.32) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($193.18) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($113.64) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €129.89 ($147.60).

Get Sixt alerts:

Shares of ETR SIX2 opened at €155.20 ($176.36) on Wednesday. Sixt has a 12-month low of €90.95 ($103.35) and a 12-month high of €170.30 ($193.52). The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion and a PE ratio of 31.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of €141.19 and a 200 day moving average of €125.97.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.