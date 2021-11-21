SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) Given a €18.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($20.45) price objective on SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SFQ. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €22.00 ($25.00) target price on shares of SAF-Holland in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €20.90 ($23.75) target price on shares of SAF-Holland in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($13.64) target price on shares of SAF-Holland in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €17.38 ($19.75).

Get SAF-Holland alerts:

Shares of ETR:SFQ opened at €13.05 ($14.83) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $592.40 million and a PE ratio of 13.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €11.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is €12.23. SAF-Holland has a one year low of €8.95 ($10.17) and a one year high of €14.49 ($16.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, and buses. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, disc brakes.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for SAF-Holland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAF-Holland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.