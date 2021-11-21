dotdigital Group’s (DOTD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 265 ($3.46) price target on the stock.

DOTD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on shares of dotdigital Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on shares of dotdigital Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

DOTD opened at GBX 194 ($2.53) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £578.35 million and a P/E ratio of 53.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 249.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 237.39. dotdigital Group has a 52-week low of GBX 132.50 ($1.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 295.50 ($3.86). The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a GBX 0.86 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from dotdigital Group’s previous dividend of $0.83. dotdigital Group’s payout ratio is 0.42%.

About dotdigital Group

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

