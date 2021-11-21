Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.17) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.17) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.26). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.80) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.90) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.25 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.15.

Shares of DRNA stock opened at $37.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.66. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $40.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.08% and a negative net margin of 64.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS.

In related news, EVP Shreeram Aradhye sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $44,142.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ling Zeng sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $28,640.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $17,036,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,469,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $240,000. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

