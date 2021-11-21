Colliers Securities Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLBZ)

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of GreenVision Acquisition in a report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.24) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.77). Colliers Securities also issued estimates for GreenVision Acquisition’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

Shares of HLBZ stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. GreenVision Acquisition has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $41.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.32.

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. is a newly organized special purpose acquisition company formed under the laws of the State of Delaware for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

