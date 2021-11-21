Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Marqeta Inc. provides an online card and payment processing services. Marqeta Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Marqeta from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist started coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an underperform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Marqeta from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:MQ opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. Marqeta has a 12-month low of $19.78 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.76.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marqeta will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marqeta news, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $69,804,743.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MQ. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 846.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 28,449,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,409,000 after buying an additional 25,444,638 shares during the last quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $602,556,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $490,574,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,130,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

