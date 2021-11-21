LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiveVox Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based customer services and digital engagement tools. LiveVox Holdings Inc., formerly known as Crescent Acquisition Corp, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Get LiveVox alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of LiveVox in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of LiveVox in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:LVOX opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.43. LiveVox has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 6.31.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts predict that LiveVox will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. bought a new position in LiveVox in the second quarter worth approximately $556,420,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,329,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,137,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,701,000. Finally, Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

LiveVox Company Profile

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LiveVox (LVOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LiveVox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveVox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.