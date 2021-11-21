IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IZEA Worldwide Inc. develops software which connects creators with brands who compensate them to produce and distribute content. IZEA Worldwide Inc., formerly known as IZEA Inc., is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

NASDAQ:IZEA opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. IZEA Worldwide has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The company has a market cap of $127.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.36.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the first quarter worth $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

