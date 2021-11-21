Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND INDUSTRIES, INC. has five divisions and three wholly-owned subsidiaries: One large division manufactures disposable/limited use garments and the four smaller divisions, Chemland, manufactures suits for use by toxic waste clean up teams; Fireland Fyrepel Products, manufactures fire and heat protective apparel and protective systems for personnel; Highland, manufactures specialty safety and industrial work gloves and Uniland, manufactures industrial and medical woven cloth garments. “

Lakeland Industries stock opened at $19.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.18 million and a PE ratio of 6.69. Lakeland Industries has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $47.95.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $27.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 million. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lakeland Industries will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAKE. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the second quarter worth about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 21.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the second quarter worth about $150,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Lakeland Industries by 2,176.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 10,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in Lakeland Industries during the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.

