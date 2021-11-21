Avaya (AVYA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:AVYA opened at $17.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Avaya has a 1 year low of $15.86 and a 1 year high of $34.06.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVYA. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Avaya from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.82.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avaya stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Avaya were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

