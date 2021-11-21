Avaya (AVYA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:AVYA opened at $17.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Avaya has a 1 year low of $15.86 and a 1 year high of $34.06.
A number of research firms have weighed in on AVYA. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Avaya from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.82.
Avaya Company Profile
Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.
