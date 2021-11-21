Genasys (GNSS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GNSS stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. Genasys has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $8.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.40. The stock has a market cap of $181.79 million, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Genasys alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GNSS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Genasys in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

In related news, Director Scott L. Anchin acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $26,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,905 shares in the company, valued at $839,441.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Genasys by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Genasys by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Genasys by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 121,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 14,228 shares in the last quarter. 45.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genasys

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.