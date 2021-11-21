Hempstract (OTCMKTS:HPST) & Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Financial Analysis

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) and Hempstract (OTCMKTS:HPST) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Occidental Petroleum has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hempstract has a beta of -8.57, suggesting that its share price is 957% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Occidental Petroleum and Hempstract, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Occidental Petroleum 3 4 12 1 2.55 Hempstract 0 0 0 0 N/A

Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus price target of $33.90, suggesting a potential upside of 16.41%. Given Occidental Petroleum’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Occidental Petroleum is more favorable than Hempstract.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.3% of Occidental Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Occidental Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.1% of Hempstract shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Occidental Petroleum and Hempstract’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Occidental Petroleum -1.51% 7.75% 0.86% Hempstract N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Occidental Petroleum and Hempstract’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Occidental Petroleum $16.26 billion 1.67 -$14.83 billion ($1.22) -23.87 Hempstract N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hempstract has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Occidental Petroleum.

Summary

Occidental Petroleum beats Hempstract on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals and vinyls. The Midstream and Marketing segment purchases, markets, gathers, processes, transports and stores oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Hempstract Company Profile

Hempstract, Inc. produces CDB and hemp products. Its products include CBD isolate and distillate oil, nutritional whole plant extract for topicals, lotions, bath bombs, and pills and pet. The company was founded on February 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

