Head-To-Head Analysis: Urban One (UONEK) & Its Peers

Urban One (NASDAQ: UONEK) is one of 21 public companies in the “Radio broadcasting stations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Urban One to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Urban One alerts:

This table compares Urban One and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Urban One $376.34 million -$8.11 million 3.39 Urban One Competitors $2.11 billion -$81.47 million -22.89

Urban One’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Urban One. Urban One is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Urban One has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Urban One’s competitors have a beta of 1.12, meaning that their average share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.0% of Urban One shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.8% of shares of all “Radio broadcasting stations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 50.5% of Urban One shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of shares of all “Radio broadcasting stations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Urban One and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urban One 13.72% 26.74% 4.81% Urban One Competitors 4.72% -17.37% 0.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Urban One and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urban One 0 0 0 0 N/A Urban One Competitors 165 629 962 30 2.48

As a group, “Radio broadcasting stations” companies have a potential upside of 27.15%. Given Urban One’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Urban One has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Urban One beats its competitors on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc. is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations. The Reach Media segment consists of the Tom Joyner Morning Show and its related activities. The Digital segment focuses on its online business, including the operations of Interactive One. The Cable Television segment deals with TV One’s operations. The company was founded by Catherine L. Hughes in 1980 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.