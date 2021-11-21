iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.56.

IRTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $60.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $77.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,911,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 38.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 125,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,462,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $763,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 39.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,341,000 after buying an additional 33,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $100.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -37.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. iRhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $286.19.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $85.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.65 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.55% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

