Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target Raised to C$28.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$28.50 to C$29.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$30.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Manulife Financial to C$29.50 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$30.00.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at C$24.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.33. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of C$21.05 and a twelve month high of C$27.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.19.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$15.98 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 21.8572253 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

In other news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total transaction of C$530,236.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$135,741.12. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total transaction of C$321,845.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$227,607.84.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.