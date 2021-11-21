PepperLime Health Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period To Expire on November 24th (NASDAQ:PEPLU)

PepperLime Health Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:PEPLU) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, November 24th. PepperLime Health Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 15th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During PepperLime Health Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. PepperLime Health Acquisition has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $10.00.

